Health officials review status of staff, residents in Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke following COVID-19 related deaths

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly a dozen veterans at the Holyoke Soldier Home have died and other residents and staff have been exposed to COVID-19.

The superintendent of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Bennet Walsh, was put on paid administrative leave Monday, following the announcement of 11 veterans resident death, some of whom tested positive for the virus,

Department of Veterans services spokesman Anothy Preston told 22News, as of Monday, the Soldiers’ Home located at 110 Cherry Street in Holyoke had confirmed the following:

11 veteran resident deaths (5 tested positive for COVID-19, 5 pending test results, and 1 is unknown)

11 veteran residents have tested positive for COVID-19

25 veteran residents pending test results

5 staff tested positive

Val Liptak, RN, CEO of western Massachusetts Hospitals will replace Walsh and assume responsibility for the administration of the Soldiers’ Home at this time. Preston said in accordance with CDC Guidelines, the residents who tested positive or awaiting results have been isolated and staff members who had contact with them have been advised to quarantine until they are asymptomatic.

Public health experts are at the Soldiers’ Home conducting a thorough review of the health status of staff and residents to plan appropriate next steps.