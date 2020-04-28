Health officials: Social distancing protocols could last into the summer

A sign reminding people about social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak stands next to a roadway in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said social distancing will last into the summer to ensure protection from Covid-19.

This means many summer activities like cookouts and sports might not be able to happen. One member of the local medical community told 22News that officials still aren’t sure if going to the beach or a lake will be safe. It all depends on the area.

Jeanne Galloway Director of Public Health in West Springfield told 22News, “Some states have it a whole lot worse than others and that means those states will take longer to re-open.”

Almost 20 states have plans to reopen businesses in some capacity next week.

However, Massachusetts has one of the highest number of cases and deaths in the country. So, your summer plans may change from past years.

Governor Charlie Baker announced on Monday that he will not re-open the state until data shows it’s safe to do so.