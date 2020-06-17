Healthcare Heroes to be awarded in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest and Healthcare News 2020 will be accepting nominations to honor heroes who have helped extensively during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, many heroes across the country have been recognized for their hard work in all kinds of ways. BusinessWest and the Healthcare News would like to pay tribute by dedicating their annual Healthcare Heroes program to those who have emerged from the crisis as true heroes.

This year’s program will focus more on the COVID-19 pandemic and all of those who assisted within the healthcare field and outside the field. The public can nominate one or several heroes in western Massachusetts to receive the Healthcare Heroes award.

Enter Healthcare Heroes nominations (deadline July 1)

Some examples of people who have become heroes include doctors, nurses, behavioral health practitioners, end of life care providers, and scientists working behind the scene. Every hero will be honored at the Healthcare Heroes event which is scheduled this fall at the Springfield Sheraton.

