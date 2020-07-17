Healthcare providers to receive grant in second proposed stimulus package

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, U.S. Representative Richard Neal visited Baystate Medical Center to thank frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a news conference in front of the hospital, Rep. Neal discussed the last stimulus package and how crucial it was for hospitals during the pandemic, securing necessary testing sites and providing personal protective equipment for workers.

CEO of Baystate Health Mark Keroack told 22News that the CARES ACT was critical for Baystate Health and by the end of the year they will be nearly $200-million off the budget.

“In addition, we have received a grant for over $900,000, which was part of the CARES ACT for Telehealth, that technology has become very important in terms of how we care for patients,” Keroack added.

In the next proposed stimulus package, the Heroes Act, it will revise and fund additional healthcare provider relief grants.

That would include $100-billion in emergency aid to reimburse hospitals of eligible expenses and lost revenue during the pandemic.