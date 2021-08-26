Healthy smoothies and back-to-school supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another hot August day in western Massachusetts, but this hot weather is good for some local businesses.

Rockstar Nutrition said they’ve seen an increase in customers looking to cool off with a healthy energy drink. And this influx of customers has been helpful for the storefront in more ways than one. The shop is currently collecting backpacks and school supplies for kids returning to the classroom.

Gabriel Conde of Rockstar Nutrition said, “Things that the kids need, you know, especially with the school and everything going on and people still struggling and going through what they’re going through. We just want to be a part of the community and help them out.”

The same goes for their store in Agawam.

As an added bonus, if you bring a backpack full of school supplies, you’ll get a free drink. The shop will be collecting donations through the end of the month.