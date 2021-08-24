Hearing for Bennett Walsh, Dr. David Clinton scheduled for Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The former superintendent and the former medical director of the Holyoke Soldiers Home are scheduled to be in a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning.

Former superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director Dr. David Clinton are charged with criminal neglect in connection to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the nursing facility for veterans. The COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home was one of the deadliest in the nation, with 77 veteran-residents having died from the virus.

Tuesday’s hearing at Hampden Superior Court is set to deal with motions to dismiss. It is scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M.