SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will be holding two hearings about MGM Springfield’s acceptance of illegal sports bets on Friday.

A commission lawyer previously said the sportsbook accepted bets on Harvard men’s basketball games played on February 3rd and 4th. In both cases, the games were available to be wagered upon for more than 20 hours and bettors took advantage of that 28 times.

All bets were placed at a kiosk and about $1,200 was wagered on the two games. The lawyer said the games were improperly open to wagering because Harvard was improperly designated as being located in Connecticut, not Massachusetts.

The first hearing is set to take place at 1:00 p.m., and the second one at 3:30 p.m. The meeting is being held remotely and members of the public can watch or listen in. A LIVE STREAM will be available at MassGaming.com.