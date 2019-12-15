Heart of Holyoke celebrates city’s Hispanic community

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s Main Street corridor now boasts banners saluting leaders of the city’s Hispanic community.

Every light pole on Main Street in south Holyoke carries a banner with the image of someone who contributed to the Puerto Rican migration to Holyoke starting in the 1950s.

The El Corazon/The Heart of Holyoke project was celebrated Sunday afternoon at the El Mercado community center on Main Street.

Cynthia Espinosa is from the new generation of Latinas whose proud of what this artwork project represents.

“It is an incredible sense of pride,” Espinosa told 22News. “Many people were very excited and very proud. And I’m excited about an incredible hidden legend.”

The city project isn’t stopping with its banner salute. They unveiled future projects to honor Hispanic heritage along Main Street in the next coming years.