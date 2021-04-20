Heart of Holyoke project artwork to be featured in downtown Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Heart of Holyoke Cultural Place announced an art project that will include large-scale photo banners on four buildings along Main Street, a mural project on the corner of Sergeant and Main Street, and two storefront installation projects.

The artworks are being installed this week with three walking tours scheduled for the weekend of April 23, the COVID-safe, socially distanced tours will take place on April 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on April 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The photo banners features work by four local artists:

Michelle Falcón Fontánez, a multimedia Boricua artist and activist from Holyoke, MA.

Emma G Mesa-Melendez, an artist who celebrates national heroes that inspire social causes.

Dream Collective, an ever-evolving collective of trans/queer people fighting for liberation for all, particularly Black, Indigenous, trans/queer people of color through art and community initiatives.

Carmen Yolanda González, an artist, Holyoke native, and owner of Creativity Events/Art.

The mural project will also feature the work of Frankie Borrero, a Puerto Rican artist born in New York City, raised in Worcester, and now living in Springfield.

The three storefront installations have been produced by Shey Rivera Rios, with collaborating artists Madeline Medina, Yadilette Rivera-Colón, and Chelvanaya Gabriel. Rivera. The two storefront installations are located at Nueva Esperanza, Inc on Main Street, and one is located at the Center for Design Engagement on Dwight Street.

El Corazón or The Heart of Holyoke aims to develop spaces and places that are reflective of the Center City community, celebrate cultural heritage, and promote economic opportunity in the city.

Other partners include Mass Development, Nueva Esperanza, Inc., Enlace de Familias, One Holyoke Community Development Corporation, El Sol Latino, and the Puerto Rican Cultural Project among others.

To register online for the walking tour visit http://bit.ly/corazonwalkingtour.