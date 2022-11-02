AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – No matter how you get your heat this winter, it’s going to be more expensive. When it comes to saving money and keeping warm, however, there are options for you.

With the prices going up on fuel, you may be considering a space heater, but you want to make sure the way you use them isn’t a fire risk. On Tuesday, new rates went into effect for National Grid, a 64% rate increase for electricity, and a 24% rate increase for natural gas.

It comes as the Eversource CEO warns President Biden that New England’s natural gas supply might not be able to meet the demand of a major storm. Governor Baker in Ludlow said he’s continuing his calls to the Biden Administration to waive the Jones act.

“They’ve done before which would make it possible for non-US based ships to bring oil and natural gas up from the gulf and I continue to hope they do that to help us deal with both the price of energy this winter and the reliability of energy this winter,” said Governor Baker.

Heating assistance programs are available to those who meet the income requirements, but if you’re looking to bring in a space heater into your home, Lieutenant Jose Vazcuez from the Agawam Fire Department said you should make sure you buy the right one.

“It should have a tip-over shut off and an overheat shut off. You also want to make sure the one you’re looking for has been tested by a lab,” said Lieutenant Jose Vazcuez.

Once you’ve bought your electric heater, where you’ve placed it is also important. “Right now the minimum they’re saying is a meter away from anything that’s combustible,” said Lieutenant Jose Vazcuez.