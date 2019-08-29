Heavier than normal traffic delays expected in West Springfield during The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big E preparations are underway, however, this year’s fair could be a little different than others when it comes to traffic.

Traffic is heavy around the Big E every year, but this year especially is going to take some patience. More than a million people from all over New England come to West Springfield every year to visit The Big E.

However, the bridge that connects West Springfield and Agawam is under construction and is down to only one lane in each direction, giving local drivers a headache even without the added people on the road.

The Morgan Sullivan Bridge construction causes major backups and even when it’s not rush hour. West Springfield and Agawam are teaming up to make sure to keep the traffic flowing as smoothly as possible.

New electronic messaging boards will tell Big E visitors which lots are full, and which have spots. The traffic lights surrounding the Big E will be synced up to avoid excess confusion.

Despite the efforts, drivers will still have to plan for delays.

“I’m confident in their police and our police to make it as easy as possible just keep in mind instead of four lanes there are two lanes and will be unfortunately for the next two years but I think we can make it work,” said West Springfield Mayor, William Reichelt. “Just ask for patience coming in. Prepare for traffic this time of year no matter what you do there’s going to be traffic.”

MassDOT is scheduled to completely reopen the renovated Morgan-Sullivan Bridge in the Spring of 2022. The new bridge will be widened to include four travel lanes.

Mayor Reichelt said there are more plans to further minimize traffic.

22News will keep you updated as those are announced.