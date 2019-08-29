Heavy equipment move could cause traffic delays in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a cone zone traffic alert for your evening commute. West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt says there will be some large equipment being moved through the town between 3:00 this afternoon and 7:00 this evening.

Police are advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Here are the listing of roadways that will be affected:

  • Route 5 northbound between the North End Bridge and East Elm Street
  • The North End Bridge Rotary
  • Park Street
  • Park Avenue
  • South Boulevard
  • Route 20 Westbound

