Heavy equipment move could cause traffic delays in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a cone zone traffic alert for your evening commute. West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt says there will be some large equipment being moved through the town between 3:00 this afternoon and 7:00 this evening.
Police are advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.
Here are the listing of roadways that will be affected:
- Route 5 northbound between the North End Bridge and East Elm Street
- The North End Bridge Rotary
- Park Street
- Park Avenue
- South Boulevard
- Route 20 Westbound