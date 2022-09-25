CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday afternoon.

Multiple police cars and emergency vehicles were called to Stonina Drive around noon Sunday. Officers slowly approached with tasers drawn.

Residents in the area told 22News that this was some sort of domestic dispute. The police surrounded a man who appeared to have a knife.

22News has reached out to the Chicopee Police Department for more information in this incident. We have not heard back at this time.