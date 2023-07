WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The heavy rain and thunderstorms that moved through western Massachusetts Saturday evening caused some issues on local roads.

22News viewers, like Shelia Proulx, sent us photos of stand-still traffic on Route 5 in West Springfield due to road flooding. She said water in some points were waist deep and people were getting out of their cars even sitting in lawn chairs.

Proulx said people eventually did three point turns to go back in the opposite direction.