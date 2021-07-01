Heavy rain causing minor flooding in Hampden, Hampshire Counties

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in several parts of western Massachusetts are dealing with flooded roads Thursday night as heavy rain continues across the region.

A 22News crew on Mill Street in Westfield captured video of several cars risk driving through high waters near the Crane Pond. There are currently no traffic delays in the area. The city’s Emergency Management is urging drivers to be cautious of the street flooding.

Flood Warning for streets and streams in central Hampden & Hampshire County. Don't drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don;t drown! RADAR: https://t.co/RU2uw3hRBB pic.twitter.com/Qtwa3pIgeG — 22News StormTeam (@22NewsStormTeam) July 2, 2021

In Chicopee, street flooding is being reported on Meeting House Road and Montgomery Street with cars stuck. Experts say it’s never a good idea to drive through a flooded street as heavy downpours could be dangerous for occupants in the vehicle and hazardous to your vehicle.

Remember, go slow, turn around, and don’t drown.