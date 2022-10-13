HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Water Pollution Control Facility is reporting sewer overflow from the City of Holyoke’s sewage collection system to the Connecticut River Thursday night.

These discharges may have negative water quality impacts downstream including the Connecticut River adjacent to your community. Swimming, fishing, boating and other uses which may involve water contact is discouraged.

Flooding is a leading cause of death in many disasters. It’s important to remember to not walk through flowing water. Most drownings occur during flash floods. Remember the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” Don’t drive through flooded roads.

Cars can be swept away in only two feet of moving water. Also, do not drive around road barriers.

A 22News Storm Team Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday night, for heavy rain and strong gusty winds. The heaviest rain is expected through midnight. Some street and stream flooding is possible Thursday evening and overnight. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible. The rain will taper off to showers after 1:00 a.m. Friday.