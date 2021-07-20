Heavy rain, flooding raises questions about western Massachusetts infrastructure

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – All the rain and flooding have been raising questions about western Massachusetts infrastructure.

22New spoke with the special assistant to the director of Southwick DPW who said larger culverts have been installed. He added Southwick has only seen minor flooding because of this. Among their infrastructure plans, Southwick DPW is currently in the process of working on drainage improvements on Tannery Road.

Richards Grannells of Southwick’s DPW told 22News, “It’s all increased in size and in capacity and are armored so they can withstand the larger storms that are now occurring. The design is not the same as it was 20 years ago.”

Southwick DPW has also completed the design and permitting to eventually replace the Klaus Anderson Road Bridge that will help to reinforce a nearby stream from getting onto the road.