Heavy rain from Ida leaves western Massachusetts communities flooded

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 40 deaths are being blamed on Ida after the remnants of the storm hammered the northeast late Wednesday into Thursday.
In western Massachusetts, we only saw moderate flooding. Things are back to normal, and flooding has receded, even puddles are beginning to dry out. 22News spoke with people who say, we were lucky to only see the moderate flooding as we did.
Life carried on after the overnight storm. Even the weekly Concert in the Park went on as planned. However, it was moved to the Carriage House after flooding closed a section of Forest Park.
Our 22News crews were there at the peak of it. The ponds overflowed, submerging boardwalks and the road, but by the evening, it was all dried up.
“I’m fortunate and lots of others didn’t go so well,” said Jim Munroe of Springfield. “I have a friend in Manhattan who sent me a video of her toilet and it was gushing up and all over her apartment.”
Westfield also saw flooding; Loomis Street was underwater at one point.
“It looks like the riverbanks are going to erode away, there’s so much water, the whole gully is filled up,” said Chad Sico of Westfield.
Luckily, the water level there did go down, but the bridge on the street remained closed due to high water levels.