Heavy rain from Ida leaves western Massachusetts communities flooded

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 40 deaths are being blamed on Ida after the remnants of the storm hammered the northeast late Wednesday into Thursday.

In western Massachusetts, we only saw moderate flooding. Things are back to normal, and flooding has receded, even puddles are beginning to dry out. 22News spoke with people who say, we were lucky to only see the moderate flooding as we did.

Life carried on after the overnight storm. Even the weekly Concert in the Park went on as planned. However, it was moved to the Carriage House after flooding closed a section of Forest Park.



(Enfield Police Department)



Olivine Street in Chicopee from David

Last night’s rains didn’t cause the flooding on our road. Two things contributed to it- 1- lack of storm drains on our street and 2- a runoff pond uphill from our street that the town is supposed to take care of. Olivine street in Chicopee. I have lived here since 2005. In 2005 in October on two consecutive Saturdays we had street flooding that actually enveloped our house and poured in through the basement steps. It was because the town did not take care of the overflow pond that is uphill from the end of our street. Apparently when 391 was redone many years ago they ran the drainage to this little man-made pond. If the town does not keep the drains clear, it overflows. This morning at 4 AM my neighbors woke me up and I found water pouring into my basement and also coming up through the drain of my laundry sink. It was overflowing the sink. I had about 6-8” of water ruining the house and items in the basement. The fire Department was dispatched for my neighbor across the street who suffered much worse than I did. That same house back in 2005 had 5 feet of water in the basement. Insurance won’t cover the flooding of our homes which were a direct effect of negligence in caring for the overflow pond and the removal of storm drains by the town two decades ago. The town should be responsible and take care of us for their neglect. Our taxes fund public works which should be taking care of these issues- especially when this is not the first time. We are considering taking legal action against the city.

Pine Street Belchertown



Flooding in Forest Park. Photo courtesy City of Springfield, Mass.

Wilbraham / Silver Street flooding

Our 22News crews were there at the peak of it. The ponds overflowed, submerging boardwalks and the road, but by the evening, it was all dried up.

“I’m fortunate and lots of others didn’t go so well,” said Jim Munroe of Springfield. “I have a friend in Manhattan who sent me a video of her toilet and it was gushing up and all over her apartment.”

Westfield also saw flooding; Loomis Street was underwater at one point.

“It looks like the riverbanks are going to erode away, there’s so much water, the whole gully is filled up,” said Chad Sico of Westfield.

Luckily, the water level there did go down, but the bridge on the street remained closed due to high water levels.