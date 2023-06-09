SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is preparing for a very busy weekend of events that is expected to bring in large crowds.

Several major events are taking place this weekend, Grammy Award winner and musical artist Bruno Mars will be taking center stage Saturday night at the Mass Mutual Center, that will be starting at 8 p.m.

Sunday morning at 6 a.m. the ‘Ironman Triathlon Western Massachusetts’ in the city, and all weekend long the Springfield’s Business Improvement District will be hosting ‘Restaurant weekend.’

Local businesses telling 22News about preparing for the extra traffic downtown, such as Nadim Kashouh, Owner of Nadim’s, “It’s been fantastic! The city is very vibrant and very busy which is very exciting for me.”

The city of Springfield also has listed several parking locations for this weekend. MGM and Union station’s parking garages are recommended.