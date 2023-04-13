WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on the westbound lanes of the Massachusetts Turnpike in West Springfield is backed up due to a tractor trailer accident Thursday morning.

Traffic can be seen from the 22News Chicopee live camera can be seen backed up into Chicopee around 11:00 a.m. Our 22News crew could see a tractor trailer that went through a guard rail on the breakdown lane and into a wooded area.

Construction also began this week in the area to repair the bridge over the Connecticut River. The construction is expected to continue through the end of June.

22News will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.