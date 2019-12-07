Hector Molina and Ciara Speller among honorees at Community Student Choice Awards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two members of our 22News team were among multiple honorees at the Community Student Choice Awards put on by Bay Path University.

On Friday night, 22News anchor Ciara Speller and morning reporter Hector Molina received the Leadership in Broadcasting award for the work they do in our community.

The annual award ceremony salutes Bay Path students and select community members who lead by example and with excellence.

Metamorphosis was the event’s theme and the event featured musical presentations and inspirational sound.

Hector Molina and Ciara Speller were voted by students officiating the Community Student Choice Awards 2019 as “Broadcast Journalists of the Year.”