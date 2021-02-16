Heka Inc. in Westfield to open medical and adult-use dispensary

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Heka Inc. will open a Westfield medical and recreational dispensary in Spring 2021 according to CEO Mark A. Dupuis.

Heka Inc. plans to begin retail sales of medical and recreational cannabis, cannabis-infused products, and other related products at its Westfield dispensary. The cannabis company hopes to employ up to 100 employees and offer from 60 to 70 strains of cannabis.

Heka Inc. invested approximately $24 million into the construction of its 42,000 sq. ft. facility, located at Sergeant Thomas Dion Way in Westfield.

Heka’s 20,000 sq. ft. cultivation operations are designed and built to manage approximately 20,000 cannabis plants, which are projected to produce approximately 200 lbs. of cannabis per week.

The company hopes to become one of the largest single sources of revenue to the City of Westfield.