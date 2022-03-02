SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Recognition for the woman that has been at the helm of Springfield’s fight against COVID-19.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris was awarded the “Lift Every Voice Community Service Award” Wednesday and it was a big surprise to her.

Bishop Talbert Swan presented her with the honor, alongside the group’s planning team. Swan said Caulton-Harris was chosen for this award because of all the work she has done for the African American community during the pandemic.

Caulton-Harris told 22News she was both honored and humbled, “I am an incredibly blessed woman is what I’m thinking right now. I’m very humbled by this award because it is given to me by individuals and organizations that I respect and who themselves are doing an amazing job in this community.”

Caulton-Harris will also be recognized during the Lift Every Voice Lecture Series Virtual event on March 8th.