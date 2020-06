Still image from video sent to 22News via Report It

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick firefighters are out for the third day in a row, trying to contain a brush fire that started over the weekend.

Southwick Firefighter Ian DiPietro told 22News the 14-acre fire, not far from Shaker Farms Country Club, is not threatening any homes.

Footage sent to 22News through our Report It feature showed a helicopter picking up water from the North Pond of the Congamond Lakes to help put out the fire.