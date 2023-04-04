PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A state police helicopter was used in the search for a runaway juvenile in Palmer Monday evening.

According to a Palmer Police news release sent to 22News, officers received a report about a young person who had run away from a home in town just before 5:00 P.M. There were concerns about the young person’s mental health.

Palmer police, along with police dogs from Amherst, Monson, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department were called-in to help with the search. Massachusetts State Police also provided support, and the State Police Air Wing was called in.

The juvenile was ultimately found at the Big Y store in Ware with the help of Ware police, and was determined to be ok. The young person has been reunited with their family.