“Hello Neighbor” festival welcomes community with live music, local food

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Celestial Praise Church of God hosted a “Hello Neighbor” Community Festival Saturday.

The free festival was hosted from 11 a.m. Saturday morning until 4 p.m. in the afternoon at the William Deberry Elementary School in Springfield.

Along with delicious food from local restaurants and live music, there were also plenty of activities for children of all ages.

A pastor with the church told 22News, the event was turned into a festival this year after residents asked to have an even longer event.

And the heat didn’t stop dozens of people from coming out.

“We have a lot of water, we have watermelon and we have a cooling tent, a cooling station,” Senior Pastor Andrew Daudon said.

This was the third year the church hosted this event.