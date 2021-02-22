Help homeless in the Springfield area by donating items to Operation Hope Tote

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission is collecting donations for the homeless during their annual Operation Hope Tote campaign.
Tote bags can be picked up and donations can be dropped off at the Springfield Rescue Mission located at 10 Mill Street in Springfield Monday through Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The following items must be new and unopened and can be both full and trial sized:
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Alcohol-free mouthwash
- Soap – bar/ body wash /shower gel
- Soap dishes
- Shampoo
- Deodorant
- Disposable razors
- Brushes/combs
- Pocket tissues
- Hand and body lotions
- Hand sanitizer
- Feminine hygiene products
- Body powder
- Lip Balm
- Underwear, T-shirts & Socks (For men, women & children)
- Bath towels/face cloths
- Nail clippers
- Rain Ponchos
- Socks
- Winter Gloves for men, women and children
Members of the Springfield Rescue Mission are asking people not to include items such as candy, food, cologne, makeup, medicines, vitamins, money or gift cards.
“There is a tremendous need in the Greater Springfield Community for such items especially now with all the COVID-19 protocols and safety concerns. To the hungry, homeless, addicted and poor, this is life or death,” Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director & CEO, told 22News.