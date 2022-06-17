SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Back to School Drive, hosted by the Springfield Rescue Mission, will be held from July 1 to July 31.

Local K-12 students are supported by this campaign. The idea of this event is to donate a new backpack filled with school supplies any child may need. This small deed helps children feel ready for their school days and to feel confident as they approach an important part of their lives.

An example of what is needed would be items such as notebooks, highlighters, erasers, pencils, and pens. Donations should be dropped off at the Springfield Rescue Mission by August 8 between Monday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Courtesy: Springfield Rescue Mission

Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director/CEO, said, “I am so full of joy when I see a child’s eyes light up as they open up and explore what is inside their new backpack! How grateful Springfield Rescue Mission is to bless the children in need in our community. Thank you to everyone to help make this event possible!”