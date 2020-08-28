Help plan Chicopee’s future with virtual events

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee needs the community’s help with developing the city’s first-ever community-driven City-wide Comprehensive Plan for over the next 20 years.

Mayor John Vieau announced the “Envision Our Chicopee: 2040” which will be the city’s official guide for land use and development priorities to make decisions regarding:

What new development looks like and where it happens

How the City can protect environmentally sensitive areas and historic sites

How to prioritize future investments in community services and infrastructure that promote fairness and equity across the City

How to better support local business development and entrepreneurship

“Comprehensive Plans are long term visions for a city and Envision Our Chicopee:2040 will guide the City’s development over the next two decades,” Mayor Vieau noted. “I am proud of our City and expect this plan will help build on our collective identity and a common vision for the next twenty years.”

“Can you imagine trying to put together a large puzzle without knowing that it should look like when you’re finished? That is what the Planning Department has been trying to do for years. With a comprehensive plan, we will have a clear direction regarding priority projects and funding needs to ensure such investments meet the broader community vision for the City.” said Lee M. Pouliot, AICP, ASLA – Director of Planning & Development

“Envision Our Chicopee: 2040 is a unique opportunity for all residents in Chicopee to have a say in how we see our future,” Pouliot emphasized. “Many residents grew up in Chicopee and worry their children won’t stay for a variety of reasons. This plan gives us the chance to develop a clear vision

for our City, tackling hard issues, and developing solutions that will ensure Chicopee remains attractive as a place to raise a family. With this plan, the City will capitalize on our unique characteristics and assets while assisting in prioritizing projects that bring our collective vision to life.”

The following events are being held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Virtual Open House August 17 through September 13: Visit www.EnvisionOurChicopee2040.com to read information on the planning process, take surveys, and explore fun interactive questions.

Virtual Community Workshop September 3 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.: A presentation held to learn more about Envision Out Chicopee: 2040 along with a group discussion. Register for one of two workshops on Zoom.

Meeting-in-a-Box August 1 through September 3: Host your own workshop with your family, friends, and community members. Contact the Chicopee Planning Department at (413) 594-1515 or by email at pmckenna@chicopeema.gov.

A Steering Committee has been appointed by the City of Chicopee and includes City staff, local boards, committees and organizations, and residents of Chicopee. For more information visit www.EnvisionOurChicopee2040.com.