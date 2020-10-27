Help reduce spread of COVID-19 with “holiday bubble checklist”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is right around the corner and millions of Americans will be weighing the risks of celebrations and gatherings.

As COVID-19 cases are rising across nearly 75 percent of the country, millions of Americans are wondering how to safely celebrate the holiday season.

Dr. James McDeavitt, senior vice president and dean of clinical affairs at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, developed a “holiday bubble checklist” for families to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread this winter.

He advises designating one person as the “Bubble Commissioner,” an organized person to take responsibility for encouraging the entire family to get on board with safety. Dr. McDavitt advises everyone to get a flu shot and wear appropriate PPE.

He also advises all gatherings to be held outdoors if permitted and only small gatherings be held inside.

To find out more about the checklist go to www.bcm.edu and see what you need to do to be safe this winter.