WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again to make sure your personal information is protected.

With the Helping Hands shredding event taking place on Saturday, it’s a great time to clean out your personal documents from your home. The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the West Springfield Town Hall parking lot and runs till 12:00 p.m.

Here’s what you should shred immediately, according to the Federal Trade Commission:

  • Sales and ATM receipts
  • Paid credit card statements
  • Paid utility bills
  • Credit offers
  • Canceled checks that are not tax-related
  • Expired warranties

The FTC says you can wait up to one year to shred pay stubs, and bank statements, and pay undisputed medical bills.