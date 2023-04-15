WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again to make sure your personal information is protected.

With the Helping Hands shredding event taking place on Saturday, it’s a great time to clean out your personal documents from your home. The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the West Springfield Town Hall parking lot and runs till 12:00 p.m.

Here’s what you should shred immediately, according to the Federal Trade Commission:

Sales and ATM receipts

Paid credit card statements

Paid utility bills

Credit offers

Canceled checks that are not tax-related

Expired warranties

The FTC says you can wait up to one year to shred pay stubs, and bank statements, and pay undisputed medical bills.