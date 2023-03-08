SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A longtime community leader in western Massachusetts is retiring after decades of public service.

Henry Thomas, III, the longtime president, and CEO of the Springfield Urban League, announced in a letter to the community Wednesday morning that he intends to retire after nearly 50 years of leading the civil rights organization’s local chapter.

Thomas first became involved in the Urban League as a youth coordinator, and in 1974 at the age of 25, became the Springfield chapter’s president; making him the youngest leader of a national Urban League affiliate.

Among his proudest accomplishments was the re-establishment of Camp Atwater. Located in the central Massachusetts town of North Brookfield, Camp Atwater is the oldest overnight camp for Black youth in the United States, and had been in a period of dormancy until being brought back to life in 1980.

Through his work with the Urban League, Thomas led educational, workforce development, and youth development programs, as well as initiatives benefitting seniors. He furthered his passion for education by serving on the UMass Board of Trustees for 13 years, spending more than two years as the board’s chair. Thomas was instrumental in bringing the first satellite campus of the UMass Chan Medical School to downtown Springfield: the UMass Chan Medical School – Baystate.

In his letter, Thomas said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve the community. “I have had the privilege to spend my entire career supporting the Springfield community and creating countless spaces where our community can thrive, grow, and achieve excellence. My dream has always been to serve and am so honored to have spent my life’s work with a civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice,” Thomas wrote.

With his retirement, Thomas will assume the role of president emeritus, and will serve as an advisor to the interim president and CEO of the Springfield Urban League while the National Urban League searches for a permanent new leader.

Thomas’ complete letter is below:

To the Urban League Family and Springfield Community,



I write to you today with a heavy heart but mostly, I sit here feeling a tremendous sense of gratitude. I have had the privilege to spend my entire career supporting the Springfield Community and creating countless spaces where our community can thrive, grow and achieve excellence. My dream has always been to serve and am so honored to have spent my life’s work with a civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality and social justice. It is time for me to begin my next chapter and am writing to humbly announce my retirement as CEO of the Springfield Urban League.



I am honored to be given President Emeritus status and look forward to my new role as an advisor to the organization as they embark on their search for their next leader. I believe it is the right time for me to take the next step in slowing down my pace from 100 mph to perhaps 80 mph ( my wife would argue it should be 60mph) and for the organization to commence its own next dynamic chapter with a new leader.

I want to express my gratitude to the staff and Board for their incredible support as we have worked to transform the Urban League of Springfield. As I reflect on over 50 years in my role, there is so much that brings me joy. Together, we have transformed the organization’s fundraising from thousands of dollars to millions of dollars, over 5 million and counting. In my new role as an advisor to the Urban League I will continue to support the fundraising for this historic establishment.



It has been an honor to work with and learn from committed and enthusiastic staff and colleagues over the years. I thank the Urban League dream team and board members for their support and am appreciative beyond measure to our grantee partners, community organizations and leaders, philanthropy colleagues, public officials and private business partners for enriching my efforts. You all have been inspirational allies in our fight for equality and social justice in the Springfield Community and beyond.



I am grateful for the continued wise counsel of the National Urban League leadership and family; it has been a pleasure to serve with you for over 5 decades. Finally, I am eternally thankful to my parents, my wife, Devonia Thomas and beautiful children and grandchildren for their love and support.

It has been a blessing and a privilege to serve in this prestigious role and it will continue to hold a special place in my heart. Thank you all for the special roles you have played during my tenure and for your many kindnesses. May you continue to embody our belief to uplift and empower.



I will sign off the way I do each Thursday on my Urban League Community focus program, “Be Brave & Stay Strong”!



Henry M Thomas III