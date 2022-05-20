SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mia D’Angelo, Kathryn Campbell, and Kelsey Low are catching up after getting back from college. They’re looking forward to this summer, but not Saturday’s temperatures.

“Maybe not go for a walk tomorrow,” said Kathryn when asked about her weekend plans. Taking steps to stay cool can save lives.

Doctor Joseph Schmidt is the Vice Chair and Chief with Baystate Health’s Emergency Department. He recommends staying inside where it’s air conditioned, but if you do need to go outside try to limit it to the cooler portions of the day.

“Very early in the day or late in the evening, sort of stay out of the middle of the heat,” he said. “Limit what you would normally do. Drink extra fluids if you do have to be out and about.”

Doctor Schmidt said young children, older adults, and people with certain medications are at higher risk for heat related illnesses. That’s why it’s important to be able to spot those initial warning signs, like feeling hot and sweaty, or thirsty. If it goes beyond that, he said you’ll start to not feel well.

“People get nauseous, They feel like they could throw up,” Doctor Schmidt said. “They could have some abdominal pain and some just feel lousy, fatigue kind of overall. If that continues to progress when there’s a change in the mental status or confusion that the really worrisome sign.”

If you or a loved one feel those severe symptoms he said you should go inside, cool down and drink some water. If they don’t go away or the continue to get worse then you should seek medical attention.