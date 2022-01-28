Here’s how to stay stafe during this weekend’s storm

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA Northeast and local leaders are telling people to stay at home this weekend if they can.

Lorraine Charron from Chicopee is taking their advice, but not before she makes a quick stop, “I’m on my way to the liquor store, that’s number one,” she said with a laugh. “But I’ve got plenty of groceries. I’m one of those people who gets groceries delivered. My batteries are all charged, got my flashlight, water, everything.”

Groceries, water, charged batteries and extra lights are all the essentials for storm preparations according to Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast. When it comes to this weekend it’s about having a plan and being prepared.

“For plowing, whether that’s a snow blower or a neighbor or a friend or a professional plow driver to plow you out if you do need to get out on Saturday,” said Maguire.

Avoiding the potentially dangerous road conditions can protect you from accidents. Maguire said bad weather is a factor in half a million crashes in the US each year. However, if you have to leave your home, Maguire said there are some steps you can take to stay safe.

“You want to make sure you check your tires, you want to make sure you have the proper tread and that your tires are properly inflated,” she said. “Make sure your windshield wiper reservoir is full and that you have extra windshield wiper fluid in your car.”

On the roads you should drive slowly, leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles, and don’t stop unless you absolutely have to.

Mark Magiera from Ludlow was on his way to the craft store, planning to have fun while he stays home, “It’s supposed to snow like hell so probably going to be stuck inside so I want to get something to do for a couple of days.”

AAA also recommends you pack a winter emergency kit including jumper cables, a scraper and shovel, flashlights, a first aid kit and water.