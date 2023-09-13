SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is distributing water to residents in need Wednesday following a water boil order put in place due to a large water main break.

The city is working to secure pallets of bottle water to distribute to residents at city cooling centers. The city stresses that this water is for Springfield residents that cannot boil-water or have underlying conditions, families with babies or infants, or the elderly.

As of Wednesday afternoon, water will only be distributed on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center – 1476 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109

Senior Center in the North End – 310 Plainfield St., Springfield, MA 01107

Hungry Hill Senior Center – 773 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104

Rebecca Johnson School Cafeteria – 55 Catharine Street Springfield, MA 01109

Indian Orchard Community Center at Myrtle Street Park – 117 Main St., Springfield, MA 01151

Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center – 1187 ½ Parker St., Springfield, MA 01129

South End Community Center – 99 Marble St., Springfield, MA 01105

“Please, we are respectfully asking to only come to our water distribution centers if you are one of those individuals and families in need that we have listed. The water is safe to drink and use once you boil it and follow all of the guidance provided. We are hopeful that this will be a temporary inconvenience and the situation will return to normal by tomorrow morning,” stated Mayor Sarno.

Mayor Sarno added, “I want to thank Charlie D’Amour and the incredible team at Big Y for their generous donation of water to help with our water distribution efforts. Big Y continues to be a tremendous corporate citizen for our Springfield. Thank you!”

Water pressure has been restored to residents as of Tuesday night. Sarno has declared a state of emergency after the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission issued a boil water notice for all customers in Springfield and Ludlow due to a major water main break.

Households and businesses should not drink tap water without boiling for at least one minute or use bottled water for drinking, ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food prep. The order is expected to last for 48 hours pending sample results that confirm there is no bacterial contamination.