HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A job fair is being held at Heritage State Park in Holyoke Thursday afternoon.

According to MassHire, more than 45 employers will be on hand looking at resumes to hire workers. The event is being held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. outside at Heritage State Park including raffles and food.

For a list of companies and positions visit Good Jobs Good East Job Fair.