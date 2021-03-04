Heroin and two firearms seized after search warrant in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives searched a home and found heroin, cocaine, crack-cocaine, and two firearms Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, at around 2:30 p.m. Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant on the 200 block of White Street after a lengthy investigation.

Detectives seized 800 bags of heroin, 40 grams of powder cocaine, and 27 grams of crack-cocaine. Two firearms were also seized during the search, a high capacity ghost gun with a laser attachment and another high capacity firearm loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

Two people were arrested with the following charges:

Robin Liberte (20)

Possession of a firearm without a FID card – subsequent offense

Possession of ammunition without a FID card

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device

Possession of a large capacity firearm during commission of a felony

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

Felix Martinez (19)

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device

A criminal complaint was also requested for a woman of the White Street home for firearms and cocaine trafficking charges.