Heroin and two firearms seized after search warrant in Springfield

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives searched a home and found heroin, cocaine, crack-cocaine, and two firearms Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, at around 2:30 p.m. Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant on the 200 block of White Street after a lengthy investigation.

Detectives seized 800 bags of heroin, 40 grams of powder cocaine, and 27 grams of crack-cocaine. Two firearms were also seized during the search, a high capacity ghost gun with a laser attachment and another high capacity firearm loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

Two people were arrested with the following charges:

Robin Liberte (20)

  • Possession of a firearm without a FID card – subsequent offense
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID card
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm during commission of a felony
  • Improper storage of a large capacity firearm
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

Felix Martinez (19)

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device

A criminal complaint was also requested for a woman of the White Street home for firearms and cocaine trafficking charges.

