Two charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have been arrested following an investigation on the illegal sale of heroin in the North End.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detective observed 42-year-old Juan Colon of Springfield allegedly participating in a drug transaction outside of his home on Main Street Tuesday afternoon. After the incident, officers pulled a vehicle over with a separate person involved in the transaction and recovered 50 bags of heroin.

Springfield detectives continued to follow Colon as he got into a car with two other people and drove to a parking lot on the 500 block of Cottage Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, arrested Colon, and released the two other people.

A warrant was later obtain to search Colon’s apartment around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Inside the home, officers seized approximately 175 grams of cocaine, of which 39 grams were crack-cocaine, 1,545 bags of heroin weighing approximately 30 grams, two loaded large capacity firearms and $4,072 in cash.

Police also arrested 38-year-old Liz Lopez-Mendez of Springfield who was inside the home during the search.

“Our Narcotics Unit continues to impress me with the amount of guns and drugs they consistently take off the street. Seizing these large capacity firearms and this amount of drugs undoubtedly will make our residents in this North End neighborhood safer as long as this individual is held,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Colon was charged with the following:

Cocaine Trafficking 100-200 Grams

Heroin Trafficking 18-36 Grams

Possession a Large Capacity Firearm (2 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card (2 Counts)

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm (2 Counts)

Distribution of a Class A Drug

Lopez-Mendez was also charged with:

Cocaine Trafficking 100-200 Grams

Heroin Trafficking 18-36 Grams

Possession a Large Capacity Firearm (2 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card (2 Counts)

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm (2 Counts)

“Great work from our SPD Narcotics Unit in getting these guns and poison off our streets. The tireless efforts from all of our brave and dedicated men and women in blue is truly appreciated as they continue to work to keep our neighborhoods safe, even during this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Hopefully our court system will be able to keep this gun and drug operations offline and out of our community,” Mayor Domenic Sarno stated.