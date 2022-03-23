MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – An incredible rescue in the town of Monson this week. A hiker fell 30 feet down into a well Monday, but thanks to the work of first responders, he’s alive and expected to be okay.

A tricky two hours for rescue teams trying to get this person out of a space that was only about 20 inches across.

A hiker, pulled from a cistern at around 10:00 p.m. Monday night. Monson Fire Department said he is expected to recover, but after a 30 foot fall into a tight space, paramedic Lisa Hamill said there was a lot to consider.

“You start to worry about things like carbon monoxide. He was also in water with the ambient air being about 40 degrees,” said Hamill.

(Monson Fire Department)

The Monson Fire Department arrived in the area of the now empty Monson Developmental Center. Fire Chief Brian Harris said they had to travel a quarter mile into the woods, navigating steep terrain, “Everything had to be hiked in by foot. There was no access roads or trails.”

Then the Western Massachusetts Tactical Rescue Team was brought to the area. Director Daryl Springman said that’s when the training kicked in, “We had the proper equipment. We knew exactly what to do and how to do it. So once we got down there and assessed what we needed. We were able to put the person on the system. It was a pretty simple operation to bring him straight up through the hole.”

The hiker was taken to the hospital once he was pulled to safety.

Chief Brian Harris of the Monson Fire Department added, “He’s lucky that he was hiking with a partner that day. I don’t know that we would have ever found the person had he not been with somebody.”

The fire chief said they have since sealed the area off so this won’t ever happen again.