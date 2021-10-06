HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Gas & Electric was in full spirit on Wednesday celebrating Public Power & Public Natural Gas Week.

Many turned out to veterans park to learn more about HG&E’s energy efficiency opportunities, air-source heat pumps, electric and natural gas safety, and so much more. The event also recognized the economic, social, and environmental contributions of the public power systems.

Kate Sullivan Craven said, “We do celebrate public power with many other utilities throughout the country serving millions of millions of customers and our customers own our utilities so we are a little bit different than the investor-owned utilities.”

If you missed Friday’s event, every October HG&E celebrates Public Power & Public Natural Gas Week.