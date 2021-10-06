HG&E celebrates Public Power & Public Natural Gas Week

Hampden County

by: Chris Bouzakis

Posted: / Updated:
Holyoke Gas and Electric prepares to help Hurricane Irma victims

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Gas & Electric was in full spirit on Wednesday celebrating Public Power & Public Natural Gas Week.

Many turned out to veterans park to learn more about HG&E’s energy efficiency opportunities, air-source heat pumps, electric and natural gas safety, and so much more. The event also recognized the economic, social, and environmental contributions of the public power systems.

Kate Sullivan Craven said, “We do celebrate public power with many other utilities throughout the country serving millions of millions of customers and our customers own our utilities so we are a little bit different than the investor-owned utilities.”

If you missed Friday’s event, every October HG&E celebrates Public Power & Public Natural Gas Week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today