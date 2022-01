HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Gas and Electric crews have been working through the overnight hours to deal with a power outage.

HG&E employees have been working at the intersection of Beech and Cabot Streets to fix the outage.

As of 6:30 A.M., there were a little more than 130 customers without power, with the majority being in the city’s Ward 4.

There is no official word on the cause of the outage.