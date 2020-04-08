HHS: 27 veterans dead at Soldiers’ Home Wednesday, 20 had COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state Health and Human Service office on Wednesday reported two additional veteran resident deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, bringing the death toll to 27.

According to HHS, out of the 27 veteran residents who died, 20 tested positive for COVID-19, three tested negative and one remains unknown. Three other COVID-19 test results are pending.

As of Wednesday, 62 veteran residents have tested positive for the virus and 134 tested negative. A total of 46 residents have been transferred to another facility and 91 remain on site.

Sixty-eight staffers have also tested positive for COVID-19 and 210 tested negative, according to HHS.