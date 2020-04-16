HHS: 52 veteran deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Thursday, 44 had COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 50 veterans have now died at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, according to the Office of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

HHS spokeswoman Brooke Karanovich reported the following numbers at the Soldiers’ Home:

52 veteran resident deaths (44 positive tests, 7 negative, 1 unknown)

97 veteran residents have tested positive

75 veteran residents have tested negative

2 veteran residents have pending tests

81 employees have tested positive

In late March, the state reported 11 veteran deaths at the Soldiers’ Home, nearly half of them had tested positive for COVID-19. The Superintendent of the facility, Bennett Walsh was placed on paid administrative leave following the announcement of the deaths.

The death toll and COVID-19 cases at the veterans home continued to rise into April. At least 30 veterans who tested negative for the virus have since been transferred to Holyoke Medical Center.

Local and state officials have requested a thorough investigation into the deaths of the veteran residents and the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Federal prosecutors and the Massachusetts Attorney’s General Office are both conducting separate investigations.