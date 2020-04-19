HHS: 60 veteran deaths at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, 50 had COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of veterans deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has increased to 60 Sunday, according to the Office of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that out of the 60 veterans who’ve passed away, 50 tested positive for COVID-19, eight tested negative, one test result is pending and one is unknown. Sunday’s update included three deaths, with two testing positive and one testing negative.

The following numbers were also reported by the state:

90 veteran residents have tested positive

66 veteran residents have tested negative

10 veteran residents have pending tests

81 employees have tested positive

HHS said the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has increased disinfection protocols and continues monitoring the proper use of personal protective equipment. The facility is also expecting a shipment of 5,000 gowns Sunday to ensure the safety of staff and residents.

Additional management staff for nursing, facilities, operations and administration have been brought onboard to help current staff members along with assistance from the Massachusetts National Guard.