HHS reports new death at Soldiers’ Home bringing total to 63; 52 were Covid-19 positive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another veteran resident has died at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke bringing the total to 63 deaths, 52 of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Health and Human Services spokesperson Brooke Karanovich provided 22News with the following numbers Tuesday:

63 veteran resident deaths (52 positive, 9 negative, 1 pending, 1 unknown) Tuesday’s update includes 1 death who tested negative and was receiving hospice care

94 veteran residents have tested positive

60 veteran residents have tested negative

9 veteran residents have pending tests

81 employees have tested positive

Two more veteran deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 62 in total.

This week, consulting support from Baystate Medical Practice Management is being used to assist in administrative procedures. The Soldiers’ Home continues to quarantine positive residents, enforces the use of PPE and monitors the supply, and continues to follow disinfection protocols.

Additional social work staff is being brought in to support staff during this time on weekends and per diem throughout the week.

On Sunday, Governor Baker advised flags be lowered to half-staff at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, and at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam and Winchendon in honor of the veterans that passed away. On Monday, the Military Friends Foundation delivered a donation of 20 iPads for veterans to use to communicate with their families and for personal entertainment during quarantine.

Families can call the Family Hotline at 413-552-4764 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.