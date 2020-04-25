HHS reports two more deaths at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, 75 in total

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two more veterans have passed away at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, according to the Office of Health and Human Services on Saturday. The death toll has now reached 75.

Out of the 75 veterans who’ve died, 65 tested positive for Covid-19, nine tested negative, one test result remains unknown. Saturday’s update includes two deaths, with one resident testing positive and one testing negative.

The numbers below are the latest from the state:

83 residents have tested positive

60 residents have tested negative

8 residents have pending results

81 employees have testing positive

Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has continued its focus on supporting staff as they respond to the outbreak. HHS said the facility has trained all staff on proper use of PPE and additional coaching will be starting next week with help from Baystate Medical System.

Governor Charlie Baker has ordered flags be lowered at half-staff at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke as military honors are unavailable until the end of the public health emergency.