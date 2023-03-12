HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Hibernian Communion Breakfast took place Sunday morning at The Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke.

This annual affair takes place in conjunction with the festivities surrounding the 2023 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade, and on Sunday those that attended the breakfast got to look forward to the parade and hear from local dignitaries.

The 2023 Hibernian Christian Charity Award was given to Brenda Lamagdeleine, the manager for Providence Ministries for the Needy. The Award is given to the person who ‘truly seeks to improve the lives of the people of Hampden and Hampshire Counties.’

“It’s a function that has been going on for years. It’s just part of this community and we love having it every year,” said Francis Hennessey, Hibernian Public Relations Chairperson.

The featured speaker at the breakfast was William B. Evans, the former Boston Police Commissioner who was at the helm during the Boston Marathon Bombings.