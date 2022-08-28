HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hamel’s Summit View Pavilion in Holyoke came alive Sunday afternoon to the sounds of Irish music.

The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire county came to the pavilion for their traditional Summer picnic. A gathering spearheaded by the need to raise scholarship funds in the name of the late Massachusetts Senate President Maurice Donahue, whose name adorns a Holyoke elementary school.

Joe O’Connor the Vice President of the Eternal Hibernians told 22News, “Scholarships are given every year to individual students. That says a lot for the community and a lot for the schools, says a lot for the people of Holyoke.”

Each year the Hibernian organization meets in this traditional way to benefit the Maurice A. Donahue Memorial Scholarship.