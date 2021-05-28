High gas prices forcing residents to not travel this Memorial Day weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People might choose to stay home this holiday weekend for concerns over COVID-19, but for others, it’s because of gas prices.

Last year, at this time, gas prices were below $2, now they’re close to $3. 22News spoke with someone from Chicopee who said the price of gas is why he’s choosing to stay close to home.

Dana More of Chicopee, “Oh my goodness. I mean these gas prices, just outrageous. I mean people are trying to make their dollar stretch these days and when the gas prices go up like this, we can’t get a chance to go visit our relatives or anything like that, that we want to do, It’s just really hard, it really is.”

According to AAA, higher demand over the holiday weekend is likely to fluctuate in gas prices.