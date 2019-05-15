High gas prices, record number of travelers expected this Memorial weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are still rising which may affect some people’s holiday travel plans.

Despite the high prices at the pump, AAA is expecting a record number of travelers for Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA, this year they’re expecting almost a 4-percent increase in travelers across New England. Just under two million people are expected to travel by car in New England and more than 900,000 Massachusetts travelers will be on the road.

AAA thinks the gas prices won’t keep people from their holiday plans. Vice President of AAA Pioneer Valley, Sandra Marsian told 22News, “Gas prices don’t typically deter people from their travels.

They just budget accordingly and maybe they stay at a less expensive hotel or at a less expensive restaurant, they are going regardless.”

This year AAA expects over 3-million people across the U.S. to travel by air Memorial Day weekend as well. Although gas prices are higher than they have been, they are actually a few cents lower than they were this time last year.

